

The Canadian Press





NISKU, Alta. - The federal government is announcing projects to help western workers and communities dependent on coal mining to become less reliant on the industry.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says nine grants for organizations in Alberta and Saskatchewan will support skills training and diversification.

The grants, totalling nearly $4.5 million, are part of a five-year, $35-million Coal Transition Initiative announced in the 2018 budget.

The money will fund four planning, training and research programs in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan.

Federal and provincial regulations will see coal-fired power generation phased out by 2030.

Coal-fired power plants are some of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in Canada.