REGINA -- Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were discovered in a Regina residence during a search related to a break and enter investigation.

In a release, Regina police said members responded to a home on Albulet Dr. after a reported break in on June 30. Several items including electronics, phones, backpacks, sports equipment, bicycles and a wallet were stolen from the home while the family was at home sleeping.

The thefts were not discovered until later in the morning. At that point, a credit card from the wallet had been used at two businesses.

Investigation led police to a residence in the 2200 block of Robinson St. The home was searched on July 6, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman. During the search, drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia were found inside, along with several items from the Albulet Dr. break-in.

Numerous identity documents from various people were also recovered.

The two suspects, a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, are both facing charges related to the possession of stolen property and identity documents.

The man is also facing charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl; the trafficking of cocaine and the use of a stolen credit card.

Both of the accused made their first appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon.