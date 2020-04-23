REGINA -- Phase one services like dental and physiotherapy are allowed to re-open in Saskatchewan on May 4, but some are questioning precautions laid out by the province.

Keith Fitzsimmons, the clinic director at the Regina Sports and Physiotherapy Clinic says he was surprised to see physiotherapy included in the first phase.

“I did not expect physiotherapy to be towards the top because a lot of our work does involve breaking that two metre social distancing,” Fitzsimmons said.

Also part of the first phase are dentists, chiropractors, optometrists and more.

These types of personal services re-opening does come with a set of precautions laid out by the province, which includes the use of personal protective equipment for employees.

Phase one services have also been allowed to provide emergency care throughout the pandemic.

“This is what we had felt collectively is a good place to start to start to reopen some of the services that the Saskatchewan people require,” Premier Scott Moe said at a press conference to discuss the re-opening plan Thursday.

Fitzsimmons says his clinic was already employing many of the recommendations before being ordered to close like spreading out the waiting room and ramped up cleaning procedures.

What will be new is the use of PPE.

“It’s something we can accommodate, adapt to quite easily,” Fitzsimmons told CTV News.

Phase two is scheduled to come into effect on May 19 and includes hair stylists and massage therapists.

Kristy Achen is raising red flags about returning so soon with the same set of precautions to the first phase.

Questions exist about the lack of access to protective gear, childcare and more.

“How are we possibly like hundreds and hundreds, thousands of massage therapists going to be able to get these supplies that we need if that’s what’s required for us to continue or business,” Achen said.

Others in those fields are simply happy to be coming back to work, but recognize that adjustments are coming.

“We’re still figuring out if all this can work,” said Lauren Steele, a Regina hairstylist. “Are we all going to be wearing masks, gloves, there’s a lot to be prepared for but honestly I know myself, my coworkers, we’re so excited to be back.”

Questions that will slowly be answered as Saskatchewan begins its shift to reopening.