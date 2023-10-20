Regina

    • Final reading of Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' expected in legislature

    The third and final reading of the provincial government’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that would not allow a child under 16 to change their pronouns in school without parental consent is expected on Friday.

    If the bill is passed once again during a third reading it then only needs royal assent to become law in Saskatchewan.

    Also known as Bill 137, the legislation includes the use of the notwithstanding clause to overrule part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the province’s humane rights code.

    The first two readings of the bill saw complete support from all Sask Party members in attendance and the lone Saskatchewan United Party member.

    It also saw complete refusal from all Saskatchewan NDP members present for the readings.

    Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan’s education minister, has said he expects all 27 school divisions in the province to abide by the legislation if it becomes law.

    More details to come…

    -- With files from The Canadian Press.

