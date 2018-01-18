

CTV Regina





The Weyburn Fire Department was battling a blaze at Mryglod Steel & Metals, Inc. on Wednesday night.

The fire department had to close a portion of Railway Avenue – where the business is located – while the fire was brought under control.

The company said the fire started in a pile of scrap in the yard and was contained to that area. The blaze controlled by 12:30 a.m. Thursday and fire crews remained at the scene until 3:00 a.m. to ensure there were no hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were damaged. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Cleanup is underway.