Fire continues to burn at Wheat City Metals in Regina

Fire crews responded to Wheat City Metals in Regina on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., crews were called to 2881 Pasqua St. North for a report of a fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area. Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Fire crews were on scene.

Regina Fire crews secured a water source and contained the fire, according to a release from the City of Regina sent around 3:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the surrounding area, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a tweet around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Regina Fire said full extinguishment will take time. No injuries have been reported.

Update on the fire north of Regina: Fire continues to burn but remains contained to the area of origin. Full extinguishment will take time and we thank the public for remaining clear of the scene while crews work. No injuries reported. #YQR pic.twitter.com/IR6GowYbyN — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) December 29, 2023