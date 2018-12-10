

CTV Regina





Fire crews were battling a blaze in west Regina on Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1700 block of Alexandra Street shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials say it took about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control and crews remained at the scene for about an hour.

A dog ran out of the home, but no one else was found inside. There were reported injuries.

“It’s fairly burnt on the main floor,” said Gord Hewitt, assistant chief of operations with Regina Fire and Protective Services. “It was a substantial fire. They managed to knock it down quickly and minimize the damage that was done, but again we’ll see what the investigator determines.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.