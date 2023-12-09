REGINA
Regina

    • Fire crews in Kamsack battle late night fire

    The Rhein Fire Department was called to assist crews in Kamsack on Friday night. (Source: Rhein Fire Dept. Facebook page) The Rhein Fire Department was called to assist crews in Kamsack on Friday night. (Source: Rhein Fire Dept. Facebook page)

    Fire crews in Kamsack battled a fire late Friday night at a local hotel and liquor store.

    Rhein Fire Department and the Kamsack Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media, showing photos of the Woodlander Hotel and Liquor Store ablaze.

    The post from Rhein Fire said they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Friday to help contain the fire.

    The Town of Kamsack issued traffic restrictions on Saturday morning as crews were still on scene.

    They also asked residents to limit water usage.

