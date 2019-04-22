Fire crews investigate afternoon blaze in Lakeview
CTV Regina
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 4:52PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 6:12PM CST
Regina fire attended to a fire that broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The blaze broke out at a home on 22nd Ave. in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
The house is home to a family of seven. No one was hurt and the family will have accommodation for the night while crews continue to investigate a cause.
According to the Regina Fire Dept. the flames were mostly contained to the outside deck, with some spreading inside.
Further details are not available at this time.