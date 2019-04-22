

Regina fire attended to a fire that broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The blaze broke out at a home on 22nd Ave. in the Lakeview neighbourhood.

The house is home to a family of seven. No one was hurt and the family will have accommodation for the night while crews continue to investigate a cause.

According to the Regina Fire Dept. the flames were mostly contained to the outside deck, with some spreading inside.

Further details are not available at this time.