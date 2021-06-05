Advertisement
Fire crews respond to Regina garage fire
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 12:38PM CST
Smoke is seen rising from the site of a garage fire in the 2200 block of Wallace Street in Regina, on June 5, 2021. (Source: @Regina_Fire/Twitter)
REGINA -- Regina fire crews responded to a garage fire in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Regina Fire and Protective Services were on the scene of the fire in the 2200 block of Wallace Street around noon, according to a tweet.
The fire was under control as of 12:15. Regina Fire said no injuries were reported.
Crews will remain on scene for salvage and overhaul.