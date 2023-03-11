Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire

Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were at the scene on the 1700 block of St. John Street just after 12 p.m.

The fire was reported by a neighbour according to RFPS.

Crews searched the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames as of 12:30 p.m.

An investigator was called to the scene to try and determine the cause of the blaze.