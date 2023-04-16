Fire in Regina's North Central neighbourhood under investigation

Firefighters were deployed to Regina’s North Central neighbourhood early Friday evening for a house fire.

The blaze was located on the 1100 block of Retallack Street. Fire crews responded to the incident at around 5 p.m. according to a post from Regina fire.

The residents in the house at the time of the fire got out safely, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Searches were completed by crews and an investigation into the blaze was started, Regina fire said.