Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire

Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of Robinson Street at around 7:40 Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the attic upon arrival, according to the fire service.

Crews entered the home and managed to contain the fire to the attic.

Searches were later completed – with firefighters reporting no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

A fire inspector did attend the scene and will be investigating the cause of the blaze.