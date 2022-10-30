Firefighters respond to Regina basement blaze

Regina fire crews responded to a basement fire in east Regina early Sunday morning.

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) was called to a duplex on Hunt Crescent in northeastern Regina at around 8:20 a.m. following a report of a fire.

Those in the affected home were warned by smoke alarms, Regina fire explained in a social media post.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the basement of the duplex.

RFPS reported that a fire investigator was on the scene of the incident.