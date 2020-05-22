REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Four of the new cases are in the far north and the fifth is in the south region.

The south region hasn’t reported a new COVID-19 case since April 5.

The provincial total now sits at 627 total cases. Of those, 99 cases are considered active.

Twelve more people have recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 521 recoveries.

There are five people in hospital as of Friday, including three people in the ICU in Saskatoon. Regina and Saskatoon also each have a person receiving inpatient care.

There are 248 total cases in the far north, 165 in Saskatoon, 110 in the north, 76 in Regina, 16 in the south and 12 in the central region.

There are 85 active cases in the far north, six in the north, five in Saskatoon, and one each in Regina, the south and central regions.

Of the total cases in the province, 140 are related to travel, 349 are from community contacts, 73 have no known exposure and 65 are under investigation.

There have been 49 cases in health-care workers, but the province says the infections are not all related to working in the health care field.

Ages break down into 92 cases in people under 19, 223 cases between 20 and 39, 190 between 40 and 59, 104 between 60 and 79, and 18 people over the age of 80. The cases are 51 per cent female and 49 per cent male.

Seven people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan so far.

To date, the province has performed 42,843 COVID-19 tests.