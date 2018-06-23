

CTV Regina





Flag football players gathered at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday for the inaugural Queen City Blitz Flag Football Tournament to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

For Kevin Ooms who came all the way from Warman, Saskatchewan to play in the game, it is a great opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

"What a better way to support these athletes by us non-athletes. I mean there are some really good athletes here on the field that take it pretty seriously, but it’s a great way to get together [and] have a lot of fun. Guaranteed four games and just raise some funds for a real special cause and that being the Special Olympics Saskatchewan,” said Ooms.

Although the event is technically non-contact, the players still left a little banged up.

"I’m a little sore and bruised up, I didn’t realize that flag football is this rough,” said Ooms.

Roughriders Charleston Hughes and Jerome Messam joined the players that came from all across Saskatchewan to participate in the first year of the tournament.

"I think that Special Olympics is very near and dear to a lot of peoples heart but I also think that its football. Saskatchewan is a football community and I think that the chance to play here on the stadium where the Roughriders play is a really cool opportunity that not a lot of people can take advantage of,” said Chelsea Fidler from Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

Due to high public interest and support, organizers say that the event will happen again next year and that they hope to make it bigger and better.

As long as the event is back next year, Ooms will be there.

"This is the first annual and I think this is a pretty good turnout. I am positive that they are going to do this next year and I know I will be back next year,” said Ooms.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi