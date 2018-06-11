

CTV Regina





Pride Week is officially underway in Regina – with two flags raised at city hall on Monday morning.

For the first time – both a pride flag and a transgender flag will fly for Pride Week. Dozens of people came out to witness the raising on both flags.

“It is an effort from our community and our organization to help bridge and connect people together,” said Dan Shier, co-chair of the Queen City Pride Festival.

“I’m pleased to do this,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “It’s all about reflecting the values and the inclusive nature of the city itself and I’m very proud to do that.”

The Pride Parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Regina.