Flooded streets and traffic snarls follow Regina thunderstorm

A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado has led to traffic hold ups across the city.

The main issue facing the city’s emergency services is water backlogs around Regina’s underpasses.

As of 11 a.m., traffic was restricted on Ring Road north of Victoria Avenue due to the flooding of the Ross Street underpass.

Social media posts from emergency services across the city highlight stranded drivers among the city’s newly created lakes.