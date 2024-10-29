Here's a map of Halloween haunts, displays to visit around Regina

Halloween is just two days away and if you’re looking for something to do to get into the spooky spirit, there are plenty of displays and haunted houses to check out in and around Regina.

A map of Halloween Haunts, courtesy of Saskatchewan Haunt Finder, is sorted by icons, including yard haunts, walk-through haunts, a combination of the two, a commercial haunt, a haunted cemetery, and a yard walk-through with scares.

A handful of haunts are available in the days leading up to Halloween, and some are only available on Halloween night.

There are many options in all corners of the city, with some also raising money for different causes.

The Spicer Scare House in Uplands at 343 Fairview Road, which raises money for Bright Eyes Dog Rescue, is back for another year. Last year, they raised $10,000 for the organization, with MKS Financial matching their donation.

A haunted walk-through at 2170 Embury St. called Creatures of the Night raises money for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Just outside of Regina in Balgonie, Terra Nova Terror at 406 Terra Nova Dr. raises funds in support of MS Canada.

Terra Nova Terror is located in Balgonie, Sask. (Photo source: Terra Nova Terror Facebook page) The Allen Family Lights are also back for another year in the north end, with a light show synchronized to Halloween music.

People across the province can submit their display or haunted house to the haunt finder website, which will then be added to the Saskatchewan Haunt finder map with the address and icon.