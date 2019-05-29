

A man from Florida has been charged after trying to cross the American-Canadian border with 12 undeclared guns.

Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) laid charges on Wednesday against Kevin Norris, 41, after he attempted to cross into Saskatchewan at the North Portal crossing with two revolvers, two pistols, a semi-automatic carbine rifle and seven long guns. He also had a prohibited stun gun and taser in his possession.

Norris was arrested and remanded into custody, and will appear in Provincial Court in Regina on May 30.