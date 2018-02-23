

CTV Regina





New numbers from the Saskatchewan Health Authority show the flu bug hasn’t slowed down in the province.

There were 121 new lab-confirmed cases of influenza last week, bringing the total for the season to 2,422 cases since Sept. 1.

Cases of the b-strain grew in the month of February. Last week, there were 88 reported cases.

This flu season, 11 people in Saskatchewan have died from influenza.

“I’m very confident that the influenza-a has peaked,” said Dr. Denise Werker, deputy chief medical health officer for the province. “I’d like to see next week’s statistics before I am confident about influenza-b.”

There have been 34 people admitted to the ICU this year for flu symptoms.