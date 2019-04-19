

Employees of the now defunct EMW Industrial Ltd. are waiting for details about their final payments.

The announcement of the industrial company’s closure came April 11, described by one former employee as a “shock.”

"There are 12 families, 12 employees down here that have not received anything,” Former EMW Employee Chris Newans said. “Not only not received anything, have no direction as to whether we will be receiving anything from here on out."

Newans is originally from Yorkton and moved to St. Joseph, Missouri to become the Director of Risk Management for EMW in the U.S. He said that he has not yet received his final pay cheque.

Newans told CTV News he had received no information about whether he and the other U.S.-based employees will be able to access the Bankruptcy Assistance Program, which is run by the Canadian government.

Several other employees who were laid off told CTV News they had not received their final cheque.

Around 30 employees gathered on Thursday at the Saltcoats Community Hall to find out how the program would work. An organizer of the meeting declined to comment.

The financial consultancy firm Deloitte has become the receiver, meaning that Deloitte has assumed control of EMW with the purpose of repaying the debts held by the Saltcoats company. The company declined to comment.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Nathaniel Dove.