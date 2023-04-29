Former Maple Creek teacher faces more charges following reporting of historic sexual assault

A former teacher in the Maple Creek area is facing more charges after RCMP received an additional report of historic sexual assault.

Dexter Bascu, a 64-year-old former teacher in Maple Creek, is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

An investigation determined that a man assaulted a young boy during a sports related trip.

Bascu was previously arrested and charged with a single count of sexual assault on April 26.

The charges stemmed from a report of historic sexual assault involving a young boy on a sports-related trip in the early 2000’s.

Bascu was re-arrested and charged with the additional counts on April 27.

Bascu was a long time teacher in Maple Creek area schools and had worked as a substitute teacher “until recently” an RCMP news release said.

According to police, details from Bascu’s career and volunteer history were released due it being relevant to other potential incidents.

Police continue to believe there may be more victims.

“If you are a survivor of sexual assault, or if you have information about a crime of sexual nature that may assist an ongoing investigation, please contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550,” the release read.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Bascu is scheduled to appear in Maple Creek Provincial Court on May 11.