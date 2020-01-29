REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added four defensive linemen and one defensive back to their roster.

Defensive lineman Demetrius Harris comes to the Riders after playing for Fort Valley State University and was named 2019 Don Hansen All-Super Region Two Defensive Player of the Year.

Kelcy Quarles was on the Edmonton Eskimos practice roster in 2019. He spent time with New York Giants, New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts before coming into the CFL.

Cory Thomas joins the Riders after spending the NFL preseason with the Miami Dolphins. He also played five seasons with Mississippi State.

Defensive back Hamp Cheevers played one preseason game with the Falcons and also spent time with the Raiders and Titans. He also spent four seasons at Boston College.