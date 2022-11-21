Freezing rain warnings issued for western Sask.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings across parts of west-central and southwestern Saskatchewan on Monday.

“A disturbance tracking into southwestern Saskatchewan will bring a wintery mix of precipitation, including freezing rain, to the area this morning. The potential for freezing rain will shift eastward through the day,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The warning stretches from the Battlefords region down to Leader and Gull Lake.

