Freezing rain warnings issued for western Sask.

WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears

The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.

CSIS director David Vigneault holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, July 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

