From swallowing a mosquito to a hungry roommate, Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener