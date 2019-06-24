Garbage truck rolls, blocks traffic on northeast highway Monday morning
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 10:34AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 3:44PM CST
Highway 46 was close at Fleet St. N. on Monday after a garbage truck ended up on its side.
The truck, owned by Loraas Disposal, rolled onto its side. Deisel fuel was leaking onto the road and crews were working to clean up the spill.
The road, near the city landfill was closed to traffic as the scene was investigated by police.
No one was injured.