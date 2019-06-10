Garth Brooks adds second Regina show on Aug. 9
In this July 8, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks sings 'Ain't Going Down' during a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 8:02AM CST
Garth Brooks will play a second show at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 9.
The country superstar added the concert after the first one, scheduled for Aug. 10, sold out in 59 minutes.
Tickets for the new date go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and tickets will again cost $94.95.