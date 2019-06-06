

CTV Regina





Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium tour go on sale Friday at 10 am.

A waiting room at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks opens at 9 am.

Brooks will take the stage at Mosaic Stadium in Regina August 10 as part of his stadium tour.

In March, Brooks was named the iHeart Radio “Artist of the Decade”.

“I can’t wait,” Brooks told Pure Country Mornings. “Thankfully Regina was open, and we’re so excited.”

Tune into the full interview tomorrow at 7:35 am on Pure Country Mornings.