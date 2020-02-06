REGINA -- Music will soon be back in Regina's downtown, as the city says installation of the glockenspiel is expected to start next week.

Work on the glockenspiel in the plaza's northeast corner is expected to last until June.

According to the city, the restoration includes rebuilding the pedestal and installing a master control system for programming that's designed to withstand fluctuating temperatures.

The bell tower was removed in 2010 for construction. A request for proposal for the restoration was issued in September. City hall allocated $350,000 for the project in its 2018 budget.

The city says the general construction will be conducted by Independent Construction Management, while the controller and bell restoration was awarded to Verdin Company.

The glockenspiel commemorates the German community's contributions to the city. The city says its restoration will help enhance the community space and conserve cultural heritage assets.