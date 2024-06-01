REGINA
Regina

    • Goats return to Wascana Park for a good cause

    Share

    Goats have invaded Wascana Centre again but all for a good cause.

    Hundreds of hungry goats have been brought in to help keep the weeds down in Wascana Park. The goats have big appetites and enjoy eating invasive weeds and other plants.

    Goats have been brought in to Wascana Park to keep the weeds down. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)The goal is to return the area to native prairie grassland without the use of chemical pesticides or herbicides.

    The goats will be in the park until Sunday and will be back in July for another round of weed control.

    A portable electric fence is used to contain the animals and move their grazing area each day.

    This is the third year Wascana Centre has used the goats to control weeds and other invasive species.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News