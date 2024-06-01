Goats return to Wascana Park for a good cause

Goats have invaded Wascana Centre again but all for a good cause.

Hundreds of hungry goats have been brought in to help keep the weeds down in Wascana Park. The goats have big appetites and enjoy eating invasive weeds and other plants.

Goats have been brought in to Wascana Park to keep the weeds down. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)The goal is to return the area to native prairie grassland without the use of chemical pesticides or herbicides.

The goats will be in the park until Sunday and will be back in July for another round of weed control.

A portable electric fence is used to contain the animals and move their grazing area each day.

This is the third year Wascana Centre has used the goats to control weeds and other invasive species.