This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its “final spike tour” with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive “The Empress.”

On April 14, 2023, CPKC drove a ceremonial final spike celebrating the completion of North America’s only transnational rail network.

To mark the one year anniversary of the accomplishment, the rail giant has sent “The Empress,” a vintage 4-6-4 Hudson steam locomotive, on a month’s long journey consisting of 11 stops from Calgary, Alta. down to Mexico City before returning.

According to CPKC, The Empress drew a crowd numbering in the thousands during its visit to Mexico’s capital which marked the halfway point of its trip across the three countries.

Since then, the 94-year-old locomotive has steadily been making its way back home to CPKC’s headquarters.

As of Sunday afternoon, the train was travelling from its event location in Winnipeg to Brandon, Man. On July 8, the train is set to arrive in Moose Jaw before carrying on to Medicine Hat and finally to Calgary on July 10.

Those who attend the free event will be able to learn more and get up close and personal with a working piece of North American rail history.

Built in 1930 by Montreal Locomotive Works, The Empress boasts a total operating weight (including tender) of 643,000 pounds.

Originally costing $116,555, The Empress was operated as a working locomotive for 30 years until May of 1960.

Sold off to a collector, the railway reacquired the working antique in 1998 and ran it from 2001 to 2011. In 2023, the engine was reactivated by a team at CPKC to celebrate its recent merger.

CPKC is the result of a 2021 merger between the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KSC).

The railway boasts the only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States, and Mexico. CPKC employs over 20,000 railroaders and oversees 20,000 route miles.

The Empress’s journey is recorded by CPKC’s steam tracker – which can be found here.