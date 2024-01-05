'Going to see some intense games': U of R and U of S hockey teams to face off in U-Prairie Challenge

The University of Regina (U of R) and University of Saskatchewan (U of S) women’s and men’s hockey teams will face off at the Brandt Centre on Sunday to wrap up Regina’s portion of the U-Prairie Challenge.

The U-Prairie Challenge began last year between the two rival schools. The annual points-based competition includes men’s and women’s events in sports such as basketball, cross country, football, hockey, soccer, track and field, and volleyball.

“When I came here, coming from Alberta, I understood the sort of north-south rivalry with U of A and U of C. No different here. In fact, I think it’s more intense here because there’s just two schools. So you’re going to see some intense games this weekend,” said Lisa Robertson, Director of Sport, Community Engagement & Athlete Development at the U of R.

“I think it’s good that we kind of get that inner province competition. It’s fun to follow it and keep track [of the points],” said Cougars’ forward, Eric Houk.

“It’s definitely a little bit bigger [this year]. Last year was kind of the first year they introduced it so hopefully it continues to grow. It’s always a battle against them so it’s going to be a hard-hitting game, chippy, hopefully a plot of goals. Usually fast-paced and gets rocking,” added Cougars defenceman, Carson Sass.

The men’s team has played the Huskies twice already but lost 5-2 and 3-2 respectively in both matchups. The women’s team has split their matchups against Saskatoon.

Right now, both teams are sitting toward the bottom of their Canada West standings but that is not stopping them from knowing what’s at stake this weekend.

“It’d be big [if we won]. Especially in the second half. We have to get a couple of wins to find a playoff spot here and it’s just that much more meaningful when there’s an interprovincial competition. So it would be a big thing for our group,” said Houk.

“We’re kind of battling for a playoff spot right now. So these points, we need then. It would be good for our club and good going forward,” said Sass.

“Frankly this is the best level of hockey you’re going to see. A vast majority of our players are grads [of] the WHL, they’re bigger, stronger, faster now. The level of hockey in Canada West is outstanding. So if folks haven’t taken it in, I highly recommend trying it out this Sunday,” exclaimed Robertson.

Robertson noted they have over 800 tickets sold already.

“Not just the bigger crowd, but bigger facility to play in is exciting for the players. Especially for guys like Houk and Sass who spent time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and have played in the Brandt Centre on a number of occasions in their junior career,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of fun in this rink. Played a lot of games. So it’s always nice, I was always away from home so it was kind of a hometown game. So it should be good,” explained Sass.

“It’s cool to come back and play at the Brandt [Centre]. We only played here a few times when I was in Swift Current. So it’s always cool to play at home and just something you always dreamed of as a kid,” shared Houk.

Sunday’s double-header at the Brandt Centre begins at 3 p.m. with the women’s game followed by the men’s game at 6 p.m.

University of Regina students get in free. Tickets are available here.