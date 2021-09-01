Advertisement
Golf ball-sized hail, 93 km/h winds hit Regina area
Share:
REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">
A late summer storm tore through Regina on Tuesday night, golf ball-sized hail and winds over 90 kilometres per hour, according to a preliminary report from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A tornado warning was issued for the area south of Moose Jaw, but Environment Canada has not reported any funnel cloud sightings or touchdowns.
According to the report, Regina saw wind gusts as high as 93 kilometres per hour and hail as big as 4.5 centimetres. ECCC said it received reports of localized flooding.
In northwest Regina, several trees were downed by the weather event. Some residents shared photos of hail the size of golf balls.
Not all but many hail 1 inch in size . NW #Regina. 730 pm 31Aug2021. #skstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/X2nrLq31Py— NWR Weather (@nwrweather) September 1, 2021
This photo of a flooded Regina street was shared by Judy Livingstone.
A tree went down during the storm in Frances Shepherd's yard.
The power is out in Regina’s northeast, and SaskPower is working to reconnect residents in the area.