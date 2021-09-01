REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

A late summer storm tore through Regina on Tuesday night, golf ball-sized hail and winds over 90 kilometres per hour, according to a preliminary report from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

A tornado warning was issued for the area south of Moose Jaw, but Environment Canada has not reported any funnel cloud sightings or touchdowns.

According to the report, Regina saw wind gusts as high as 93 kilometres per hour and hail as big as 4.5 centimetres. ECCC said it received reports of localized flooding.

In northwest Regina, several trees were downed by the weather event. Some residents shared photos of hail the size of golf balls.