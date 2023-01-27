'Good Buy to Hunger' campaign raises more than $30K for Yorkton organizations

A Yorkton fundraising campaign is helping some local businesses and organizations.

Legacy Co-op delivered some big cheques on Thursday as part of its Good Buy to Hunger campaign, where customers were able to purchase food bags for local organizations.

The campaign surpassed its original goal of $27,500 – raising $32,710 in total in the month of December.

“It’s a huge amount. We have terrific communities. Terrific people in them. Customers. Members. Just being able to gather that kind of money and donate it to food security in Yorkton, Churchbridge and Kamsack — it’s absolutely wonderful,” Bruce Thurston, the general manager of Legacy Co-op, said.

Local organizations seeing the donations included; SIGN-Kamsack, Churchbridge Public School Snack Program, The Salvation Army, Bruno’s Place, Shelwin House and The Soup Haven

The funds will help the organizations with food stability and address other needs.