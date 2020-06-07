REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Isaac Harker have teamed up to launch a podcast called "The Rouge Report” with the Canadian Football League season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair of American-born QBs decided to step behind the mic after Fajardo’s followers on Twitter said they’d listen.

If @IsaacHarker05 and I started a podcast would you listen? — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) May 12, 2020

Less than a month later, the podcast became a reality with the first episode launching Saturday on iTunes and Spotify, where Fajardo and Harker “tackle some of the CFL’s hottest issues, one point at a time”.

“It’s something we’ve always been wanting to do, right? Put together a podcast,” Fajardo said in The Rouge Report’s debut. “We got some time on our hands with the season being delayed a little bit, but I’m excited.”

“We have rabid fans, and we have the best fans in the world regardless of sports so I think giving them content during this break while we’re waiting on the delayed season would be a really good thing,” Harker said in episode one’s opening minutes.

The pair goes on to say they hope The Rouge Report can appeal to all CFL fans, not just those in Rider Nation.

Fajardo and Harker primarily discuss happenings in the CFL and their experiences along with other topics and guests, but they’re open to suggestions on what to talk about and who to bring on the show.

Want to grow this podcast to something that everyone can enjoy! Please reply with topic ideas, what you liked, what you want more/less of, questions and guests for future episodes. Thanks for listening. https://t.co/MI6HMjyses — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) June 6, 2020

The podcast is published officially by the Riders and is planned to be produced weekly.

The CFL has said a return to play for the 2020 season will not come until September at the earliest.