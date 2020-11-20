REGINA -- Staff and volunteers have been busy all week preparing Regina’s historic Government House for the holiday season.

Staff have decked the halls with red bows and boughs of holly. For many families, it’s a Christmas tradition to check out the decorations at Government House.

There will be no big crowds this year, but you can still book a tour and learn about Christmas traditions in 1905 from a very old tour guide.

“This year, we’re offering a Special Victorian Christmas Tour,’ Government House Manager Brie Hnetka, said.

“Those are happening Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday afternoons in December. Special themed Christmas tours where you will get a character that lived in Government House in 1905.”

All tours must be pre-booked online, or by calling 306-526-7090. Tours begin on Saturday, and are limited to 6 people or less.