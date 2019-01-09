

Visible signs of clubroot have been confirmed in 43 commercial canola fields and the clubroot pathogen was confirmed in soil samples from three additional fields, according to a recent survey done by the Saskatchewan government.

The additional three fields, with the pathogen was found, did not have visible clubroot symptoms. These fields were identified through 2017 and 2018 clubroot surveys or reported to the Ministry of Agriculture by producers and agrologists outside of the survey.

“Monitoring the spread of clubroot through surveys is valuable to everyone in the agriculture industry, as it helps the industry make informed decisions around clubroot management,” said Agriculture Minister David Marit.

The ministry, along with SaskCanola and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, increased its survey efforts in 2018 after clubroot was found in two crop districts in 2017.

About 1,500 fields were tested as part of the survey during the summer and fall of 2018. The landowners of all fields with visible clubroot symptoms or the presence of clubroot pathogen were contacted and the location shared with the appropriate RM office.

Clubroot is a declared pest under the Saskatchewan Pest Control Act and is a disease that restricts a plant’s ability to obtain water and nutrients from the soil.

Clubroot can be managed by keeping pathogen levels as low as possible to minimize the impact by using a strategy that should include the use of clubroot-resistant canola varieties in a minimum two-year rotation.

All clubroot infested fields will be monitored by an appointed Pest Control Officer in subsequent years.

A map of fields where clubroot symptoms and the clubroot pathogen were detected can be found at http://www.publications.gov.sk.ca/redirect.cfm?p=92800&i=109849.