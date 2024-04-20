REGINA
Regina

    • Governor General to visit Sask. next week

    Canada’s Governor General is coming to Saskatchewan next week.

    Mary Simon will arrive in Regina on Monday. Her visit includes stops at the legislative building, Government House, the First Nations University, and Regina Open Door Society.

    On Tuesday, she’ll travel to Saskatoon to take part in a roundtable discussion about mental health services for farmers and ranchers.

    On Wednesday, Simon will visit the Maternal Care Centre at the Jim Pattison Hospital before a meeting with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

