Governor General to visit Sask. next week
Canada’s Governor General is coming to Saskatchewan next week.
Mary Simon will arrive in Regina on Monday. Her visit includes stops at the legislative building, Government House, the First Nations University, and Regina Open Door Society.
On Tuesday, she’ll travel to Saskatoon to take part in a roundtable discussion about mental health services for farmers and ranchers.
On Wednesday, Simon will visit the Maternal Care Centre at the Jim Pattison Hospital before a meeting with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Have forever chemicals in water impacted you? We want to hear about it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Saskatoon police plane helps officers nab suspects evading arrest
The Saskatoon police airplane helped officers nab two suspects who tried to evade arrest over the weekend.
Saskatoon golf courses teed up to open
Saskatoon’s three municipal golf courses open for the season on Wednesday, albeit with some limitations.
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
'Never seen this before': Homes in Manitoba community damaged by ice wall
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
'It's bittersweet': Popular St. Boniface restaurant set to close its doors
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
Manitoba could soon end ban of growing recreational cannabis at home
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
Province announces changes to lower utility bills in Calgary, but no relief for Edmonton customers
The Alberta government is changing existing legislation to lower utility bills in Calgary.
Watch: Moose seen walking in Mill Woods
Two moose were seen walking in southeast Edmonton late Saturday night.
Calgary halal food stores, grocers shut down by Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
-
A court hearing for Alexa Suitor, a former volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association, was held on Monday.
-
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
Some of gold stolen during airport heist was melted down in basement of GTA jewelry store: police
At least some of the gold bars stolen during the heist at Pearson Airport one year ago was likely melted down in the basement of a Toronto area jewelry store, Peel police tell CP24.com.
Man seriously injured after stabbing on subway train: police
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that reportedly happened on a subway train.
Doug Ford shouldn't politicize court cases, Ontario opposition says after Umar Zameer's aquittal
Ontario’s opposition leaders are warning Premier Doug Ford against politicizing the judicial system after a man whose bail he once publicly question was acquitted.
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 children taken to hospital after truck collides with school bus in Russell, Ont.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on a highway in Russell, Ont.
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ottawa homicide victim remembered as 'very active' within badminton community
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Suspects crash into Montreal police cars twice in one afternoon
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect who crashed into a police car, injuring an officer, and fled the scene in a suspected stolen vehicle.
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
French-only greetings drop in Montreal as 'bonjour, hi' gains popularity
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
WATCH
London man pleads guilty after random stabbing
A man charged with stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
Snake slithers through St. Thomas, Ont. apartment as resident acts to help
It was a surprising and slithering discovery for a St. Thomas woman. On a cold and windy day last week, Tiffany Byers discovered a five-foot snake in her apartment building.
Suspect in Brantford double shooting knocked on stranger’s door to turn himself in
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
Roll Up To Win customers seek $10,000 each from Tim Hortons after false boat win
A lecturer in business law at the University of Waterloo does not expect a proposed class action lawsuit against Tim Hortons would be successful.
Serious collision in Kitchener leads to injuries
Police say one or more people have been hurt in a serious crash in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Victoria Street South in Kitchener.
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
Sudbury police say suspect exposed themselves, asked youth for sexual favours on local trail
Police officials in Sudbury say they received a complaint that a youth was approached by an individual asking for sexual favours and exposing himself on a city walking trail.
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.