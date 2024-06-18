Gun fired at Regina woman sitting in vehicle

A 19-year-old and 20-year-old man have been charged after Regina police say a woman was shot at while sitting in a vehicle early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Angus Street around 7:15 Monday morning where they spoke with the victim who was not injured in the incident, a Regina police news release said.

Police later located the two suspects who were found walking along the 1100 block of Rae Street, both were arrested without further incident, the release said.

The 20-year-old suspect is facing six charges including discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

The 19-year-old accused was charged with discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner.

Both suspects made their first court appearances Tuesday morning, Regina police said.