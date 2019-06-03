Spirit of the Dragon martial arts studio has been in its current location in the 1200 block of Lorne Street for more than a decade, and in the city’s industrial area for nearly 25 years. However, proposed changes to the city’s zoning bylaws have owners concerned about their future in the spot.

The proposed changes mean new gyms would not be allowed in the city's light and heavy industrial areas, including parts of the Warehouse District. Existing facilities — like Spirit of the Dragon — would be grandfathered in, but wouldn't be able to expand their businesses.

“We were planning to build an addition to our building, which is how we found out about it. The worst part for us, is the building was to provide programming the lower income groups that we provide free programming for,” said Kim Delesoy, one of the owners of Spirit of the Dragon.

“The official community plan does talk about it being a prohibited activity over the 25 year perspective for the city,” said Michael Fougere, mayor of Regina. “So, in keeping with what's in the official community plan, the administration brought that forward. That doesn't mean it's the final say.”

Changes to the zoning bylaw will be discussed in a special city council meeting on June 17. People with concerns have until June 11 to send in written submissions for consideration.