YORKTON -- Within a year of cancellations and disappointment the spooky season's grand finale, Halloween, will go ahead in Saskatchewan.

Yorkton’s mayor Bob Maloney says he would hate to see the kids lose another event, but participating in trick-or-treating is always a choice for residents and parents.

"You know if people turn their lights on and they're ready for Halloween, great and if your lights aren't on that to me means that you're not doing Halloween, you may be worried about close contact with the kids, but I think we can do it appropriately and the children can have fun," said Maloney.

In line with provincial government’s recommendations the City is directing those both handing out and receiving candy to follow safe guidelines such as carrying hand sanitizer, wearing a mask and using tongs to distribute candy.

With all the uncertainty leading up to the events of Halloween Desiree Campeau started a group on Facebook to compile what she is calling the “bucket list” of houses handing out treats for her own kids.

"I think it's good for the community as well like for people that want to participate. There's people that just love having kids come and handing out candy and if they're uncertain that it's going to happen this will for sure make it happen for them," explained Campeau.

In the “Halloween 2020 Yorkton” Facebook group people can comment their address as a guide for trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

The Town of Pilot Butte is flagging participating houses in a different way, literally, with little orange flags.

“They'll be available free of charge to our residents to able pick up at locations throughout town starting Wednesday and they can just mark out that they're willing to hand out candy and parents and kids know which houses are, which houses they can approach," said Meaghann White, recreation coordinator for the Town of Pilot Butte.

Both municipalities also released guidelines for their community’s members who set up haunted houses in their yards for kids on Halloween night. These include a one-way flow of traffic and leaving time between groups.