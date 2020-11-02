REGINA -- A witness testifying during the second-degree murder trial of Erica Hill says she remembers the accused saying he hurt the 16-year-old girl.

The witness, who is 20 but can’t be named, said she also noticed something dark on the accused when she first saw him.

“I asked him why do you have blood on your hand,” the witness said during court on Monday. “He said that he hurt Erica.”

Her testimony is part of the trial where a boy has been accused of second-degree murder over the death of Hill.

The incident took place at a party in October 2018, and the boy can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 20-year-old witness, who was in contact with the accused at a separate party after the incident, said she couldn’t remember the exact words from the conversation she had with him.

However, she said “he was laughing when I asked him why he had blood on his hands.”

The witness said in the morning she noticed blood on her walls, located near where the accused was standing when she saw him that night.

Another witness, the mother of a girl who was also in contact with the accused, said she found two knives in a backpack her daughter brought home.

She said the knives were located in a blue vest in the backpack.

It’s alleged the accused put his vest in the girl’s backpack.

Court heard previously on Friday the vest had blood that matched Hill’s DNA.

It’s alleged the accused stabbed Hill.

A 15-year-old girl, who hosted the separate party on Wallace Street, testified she saw the accused around 1:40 a.m. and noticed something dark on his sleeves.

She said a separate fight broke out between 3 a.m and 4 a.m.

“They were both hitting each other and then they pushed the other guy into my window and it broke,” the witness said.

The witness said she became scared and went to a bedroom.

During cross examination the witness said she was black out drunk and after she talked to a friend about what happened, but has not spoken to Hills family about the incident.

The crown no longer has any more witnesses to present. The defence requested an adjournment until Wednesday.