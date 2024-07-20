Health inspectors investigate conditions at motel after another family complains about bedbugs

Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.

Sheena Lagimodiere and her family are now receiving safe shelter in a good hotel. It’s a far cry from the night they spent in a budget motel used by Social Services as emergency family shelter.

“There’s bedbugs, there’s cockroaches, the place was disgusting. It smelt like, the minute we opened the door it was a horrendous smell. My daughter didn’t even want to sleep on the bed but we had to stay there for the night,” she explained.

Last week, Phionna Cleland and her daughter were also sent by Social Services to a motel with bedbugs. Both women tell the same story about what happened when they asked Social Services for alternate accommodations.

“It was just take what you get and if you don’t, we can’t help you,” Lagimodiere said.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

The government has issued a statement saying, “SHA Public Health Inspectors have received a complaint about this business and are investigating to determine the extent of any public health concerns.”

The NDP believe Social Services clients deserve better:

“According to her, she was told you get what you get and if you’re not satisfied you can, I don’t know, go pound sand,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said.

Earlier this year, the province issued a tender call for blocks of hotel rooms to provide additional choices at reasonable prices. The results of that search will be announced soon.