REGINA
Regina

    • Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina

    Share

    With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.

    On Friday, the Queen City saw 30 C temperatures with a small thunderstorm in the evening.

    Temperatures are just going to get warmer with a slight chance of scattered showers on Saturday and most conditions clearing on Sunday.

    Regina will see a high of 30 C on Saturday and a high of 31 C on Sunday, with temperatures gradually increasing into the week.

    For your full weekend forecast, check out the video player above.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News