Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina

With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.

On Friday, the Queen City saw 30 C temperatures with a small thunderstorm in the evening.

Temperatures are just going to get warmer with a slight chance of scattered showers on Saturday and most conditions clearing on Sunday.

Regina will see a high of 30 C on Saturday and a high of 31 C on Sunday, with temperatures gradually increasing into the week.

