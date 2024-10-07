Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election

As Saskatchewan’s population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.

A larger number of constituencies have also been redrawn or renamed. Voters can check which constituency they vote in upon registration with Elections Saskatchewan, as many will notice differences from previous elections.

Despite the changes, the number of seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature remains at 61.

Martensville-Blairmore

Previously part of: Martensville-Warman, Saskatoon Fairview

In Saskatchewan’s very own tale of two cities, Martensville and Warman, both located a short distance northeast of Saskatoon, have seemingly outgrown each other, at least from the perspective of provincial election officials.

Population wise, Martensville’s population grew by 9.3 per cent from 2016 to 2021. It’s the largest population centre in the constituency.

The new constituency also takes a chunk of voters from Saskatoon’s Blairmore neighbourhood, an area slated for expansion on the city’s far west end and the town of Dalmeny.

The Saskatchewan Party won the previous seat in both elections since its creation in 2016. However, the Blairmore area was previously part of Saskatoon Fairview, a constituency where an NDP incumbent is seeking re-election.

Martensville-Blairmore also wraps around rural areas west and northwest of the city.

Martinsville-Blairmore (Elections Saskatchewan)

Warman

Previously part of: Martensville-Warman, Biggar-Sask. Valley

The other half of the former Martensville-Warman constituency, Warman has grown to the point the city warrants its own named constituency.

Now the ninth largest city in the province, Warman’s population jumped 12.7 per cent between 2016 and 2021.

The new constituency also includes some voters from the eastern side of the former Biggar-Sask Valley constituency. The region includes the communities of Hepburn, Hague, and half of those in Waldheim.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Regina Mount Royal

Previously part of: Regina Rosemont, Regina Pasqua, Regina Rochdale

Regina Mount Royal is a new constituency that combines pieces of several other Regina constituencies, the largest being Regina Rosemont.

It’s meant to accommodate expected population growth on Regina’s west side.

Regina Rosemont has been held by the NDP since 2007, but both Regina Rochdale and Regina Pasqua have been held by the Saskatchewan Party since 2016.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Regina South Albert

Previously part of: Regina University, Regina Pasqua

Regina South Albert absorbs the Regina University constituency while combining with the South Albert portion of Regina Pasqua, which now largely covers Habour Landing and other areas of southwest Regina.

Regina Pasqua was won by the Saskatchewan Party in 2016 and narrowly in 2020, while Regina University flipped from Sask. Party to NDP the same year.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Saskatoon Silverspring

Previously part of: Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland, Saskatoon Willowgrove

The Saskatoon Silverspring constituency has had a portion of its rural areas trimmed down from its predecessor, adding more urban votes from Saskatoon Willowgrove.

The previous constituency has existed since 2016, the Saskatchewan Party winning the seat in both elections since.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Saskatoon Stonebridge

Previously part of: Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota, Saskatoon Eastview, Saskatoon Nutana

Combined from parts of three constituencies, the main predecessor of the Saskatoon Stonebridge constituency previously covered a larger rural area.

The rural regions have been redistributed to vote in several other areas, while the new Saskatoon Stonebridge constituency gains more urban voters from Saskatoon Eastview and Saskatoon Nutana.

Historically, Saskatoon Nutana is a longtime NDP stronghold while Saskatoon Eastview voted Saskatchewan Party in 2011 and 2016 before the seat was won by the NDP in 2020.

Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota voted Sask. Party in both previous elections it existed for following its creation in 2016.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Saskatoon University-Sutherland

Previously part of: Saskatoon University, Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland

Largely created from the Saskatoon University constituency, the new version also draws in voters from the Sutherland neighbourhood in the city.

The Saskatchewan Party won the Saskatoon University seat in 2016, but were ousted by the NDP in 2020.

Some voters from Saskatoon University were also shuffled into Saskatoon Nutana in the redistribution..

(Elections Saskatchewan)

White City-Qu'Appelle

Previously part of: Indian Head-Milestone, Regina Wascana Plains

Taking territory from the Indian Head-Milestone and Regina Wascana Plains, the new district includes White City, Fort Qu’Appelle, Pilot Butte, Balgonie, McLean, Qu’Appelle and Fort Qu’Appelle.

The section of Regina Wascana Plains is primarily the rural regions that wrap around the city’s northeast.

The Saskatchewan Party held the Indian-Head Milestone constituency in every election since 1999, but the longtime incumbent will not be seeking re-election.

Regina Wascana Plains has been a Sask. Party seat since 2007.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Every ten years, a boundary commission reviews all 59 of Saskatchewan’s southern constituencies to help make sure each one has close to the same number of voters, based on a number of key factors.

Saskatchewan’s 61 constituency boundaries for 2024 were finalized by Elections Saskatchewan in October of 2023.