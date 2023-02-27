Here are the 5 most expensive homes in Regina

While the benchmark price of a home in Regina has dropped year over year, the top priced domiciles in the Queen City have mostly held steady.

Here are the five most expensives homes for sale in Regina.

2100 Courtney St. (Source: Realtor.ca)

The 3,244 square foot bungalow sits on an acreage inside Regina city limits. The five acre property, located west of the RCMP barracks, features a deck, an attached garage, dog kennel and run.

The home contains three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a hot tub room on the main floor. A large greenhouse is also located on the south side of the home.

The yard also features two shops, one of which includes a hoist while the other is described as a “man cave.”

4718 Sandpiper Cres. E. (Source: Realtor.ca)

This two-storey, 3,049 square foot dwelling located in The Creeks area was originally built in 2011.

The home features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fully finished basement with a rec room as well as a projector/screen along with a dining area with a 19 foot ceiling.

The 12,570 square foot yard includes a basketball court, patio area with a fire pit and raised garden beds.

8267 Wascana Gardens Pt. (Source: Realtor.ca)

This newly constructed 1,875 square foot bungalow style home rests on the last lot in the Wascana View neighbourhood.

Built in 2022, on an 8,742 square foot lot, the dwelling contains three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den with an 11 foot ceiling and a main area with a nine foot ceiling with suspended beams.

8021 Wascana Gardens Cres. (Source: Realtor.ca)

This 3,660 square foot, two storey behemoth in the Wascana View neighbourhood includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Constructed in 2014, the home features 20 foot ceilings, a finished basement with a rec-room and wet bar, a triple garage as well as a composite deck and landscaped backyard on a nearly 7,500 square foot lot.

2168 Riverbend CV. (Source: Realtor.ca)

This 2,179 square foot bungalow in Regina’s Gardiner Park area sports three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two laundry rooms and a four car garage.

Built in 2016, the domicile also includes three gas fireplaces, a large kitchen including a butler’s pantry and granite countertops, a waterfront balcony as well as a ground level patio.