Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election

With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.

At the dissolution of the 29th Saskatchewan Legislature, the Sask. Party held 42 seats, the NDP held 14, four MLAs sat as independents and one seat was vacant.

Moose Jaw Wakamow

Candidates: SP: Megan Patterson, NDP: Melissa Patterson, Green Party: Michael Gardiner

Incumbent: None (Previously held by SP)

2020 Margin: 822 votes

Background

Held by Independent MLA Greg Lawrence at dissolution. In September of 2023, it was announced Lawrence would not be seeking re-election.

In January 2024, Lawrence resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after he was arrested and charged with a count of assault and choking. The charges stemmed from “historical complaints” according to the Moose Jaw Police Service.

SP Candidate Megan Patterson is a business instructor at Moose Jaw’s SaskPolytech campus. She holds degrees from the U of S and U of R and has worked with Proctor & Gamble in Toronto and SaskPower. She is a director of the Moose Jaw Chamber of Commerce and Munch Catering and Hunger in the city. She lives in Moose Jaw with her husband and their three sons.

NDP Candidate Melissa Patterson was the party’s candidate for Moose Jaw Wakamow in 2020. She has worked at Casino Moose Jaw as a table games dealer, supervisor and trainer for nearly 20 years. She serves as treasurer for her local union and previously served as the chief shop steward for Casino Moose Jaw. She has three children.

Voting History

Known as Moose Jaw South, New Democrat Gordon T. Snyder held it from 1971 to 1982 before he lost to PC Arthur Leslie “Bud” Smith.

Smith only held the seat for one term and was succeeded by future NDP premier Lorne Calvert in 1986. Calvert would hold the seat through two more elections until he decided not to run and was succeeded by fellow New Democrat Deb Higgins in 1999.

Moose Jaw Wakamow 2024

Regina Wascana Plains

Candidates: SP: Christine Tell, NDP: Brent Blakley, Green Party: Bo Chen, SUP: Dustin Plett, PC: Larry Buchinski

Incumbent: SP Christine Tell (Minister of Environment)

2024 Margin with redistribution: 2,143 votes

Background:

Massive urban-rural re-alignment to the northeast and east of the city has resulted in Regina Wascana Plains keeping two thirds of its previous electors. A third, about 2,700 from the RM of Lumsden, Crawford Estates, Emerald Park and White City into the newly defined White City- Qu’Appelle. Regina Wascana Plains has received 2,000 voters east of Prince of Wales Drive from the now defunct Regina Gardiner Park.

SP Candidate and incumbent Christine Tell has been re-elected three times to the legislature. She’s served as Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Government Services, Minister responsible for Sask. Liquor and Gaming Authority and the Provincial Capital Commission as well as Tourism, Parks, Culture and Sport. Prior to politics, Tell served in the Regina Police Service, attaining the rank of Sergeant. In 2007, she was elected president of the Regina Police Association, the first woman in Canada to do so. In 2020, a CBC investigation revealed that a company owned by Tell’s son was renting a government building at below market value. Tell was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner. She also faced criticism taking a trip to the United States at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent Blakely recently retired from a career of teaching, spending the past 35 years in the education system with a variety of grades and school models. Born and raised in Regina, Blakely received his education degree at the U of R. He has volunteered as a football and basketball coach. Most notably, with the Sheldon Williams Spartans and Regina Riot. Blakley lives with his wife in Regina and has four adult children and is an avid woodworker.

Voting History:

Just known as Regina Wascana in 1978, Clinton White of the NDP held the seat before being defeated by PC Gordon Currie in 1982. PC Beattie Martin held the seat in 1986 before it was captured by Doreen Hamilton of the NDP in 1991. Hamilton kept the seat until she retired in 2007, after which Christine Tell was elected and held the seat in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Regina Wascana Plains 2024

Regina University

Candidates: SP: Gene Makowsky, NDP: Sally Housser, Green Party: Cedar Park, PC: Corie Rempel

Incumbent: SP Gene Makowsky (Minister of Social Services)

2024 Margin with redistribution: 1,088 votes

Background:

Essentially a new riding that is half of the now defunct Regina Gardiner Park combined with portions of the previous Regina University, Regina Wascana Plains and Regina Douglas Park.

SP Candidate Gene Makowsky has served as the Minister of Parks Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Sask. Liquor and Gaming Authority, Tourism and Minister of Advanced Education.

He’s well known for his 17 years of playing as an offensive lineman for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He holds a bachelor’s of education from the U of S, where he played football as a Husky. In the off-season, Makowsky worked as a substitute teacher in Regina Public Schools. He lives in Regina with his wife Tami and their three sons.

NDP Candidate Sally Housser has worked as a senior manager of public affairs for the Canadian Strategy Group. Additionally, she served as chief of staff for Saskatchewan’s official opposition, Cabinet Communications in Manitoba and as press secretary for NDP leaders Rachel Notley and Jack Layton. She holds a bachelor’s degree of political science and government from the University of Ottawa and is a frequent panelist and political commentator.

Voting History:

The 2016 version of Regina University was won by the Sask. Party’s Tina Beaudry-Mellor and went NDP in 2020, with Aleana Young.

The new riding is largely made up of Regina Gardiner Park, created out of Regina Dewdney with an earlier history as Regina Northeast. That riding was held by the NDP’s Walter E. Smishekin in 1978 but was lost to PC Russ Sutor in 1982 but in 1986 it went NDP again with Ed Tchorzewski.

In 1991, he took the newly created Regina Dewdney and held it in 1995. In 1999, Tchorzewski retired and Kevin Yates retained it for the NDP. He’d go on to win in 2003 and 2007 before losing to Makowsky in 2011.

Regina University 2024

Regina Rochdale

Candidates: SP: Laura Ross, NDP: Joan Pratchler, Green Party: Irene Browatzke

Incumbent: SP Laura Ross (Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Status of Women)

2020 Margin: 1,841 votes

2024 Margin with redistribution: 1,305 votes

Background:

With redistribution, Regina Rochdale loses nearly a quarter of its electors (1,800) to Regina Mount Royal.

SP Candidate Laura Ross was first elected under the party banner in 2007 after losing in Regina Doulgas Park in 2003. She has held several positions besides her current roles including legislative secretary for the Minister of Health and Minister for Government Services. Born and raised on a farm near Yorkton, Ross attended the U of R, obtaining a bachelor’s in geography and sociology. Ross has worked as a realtor, owned a catering company with her husband and was instrumental in the development of Regina’s first Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build project. She lives in Regina with her husband. They have one son.

NDP Candidate Joan Pratchler is a registered nurse and a former teacher and principal. She holds a bachelor’s of education and bachelors of arts in French and music from the U of S and St. Thomas More College in Saskatoon. She completed her PGD and master’s in education at the U of R. After a career in education, Pratchler retired and decided to complete a four year nursing degree at the U of S in 2019, just prior to the pandemic. Since then, Prachler has worked as a public health nurse, a contact investigator and tracer, a community mental health nurse and vaccination nurse.

Voting History:

Made up of a portion of Regina Northwest, that riding was held by the NDP in 1978, John Solomon lost to PC William Sveinson in 1982. Soloman won it back in 1986 and successfully held it again in 1991. He retired in 1994 and Liberal Anita Bergman won the by-election.

Regina Qu’Appelle was a separate riding in 1978 and was held by Gary J. Lane for the PC’s. In 1986, it became Qu’Appelle-Lumsden and Lane kept hold of it. In 1991, it flipped to Suzzane Murray of the NDP. In 1995, the two ridings were combined as Regina Qu’Appelle Valley and Murray defeated Bergman. Mark Wartman won in 1999 and 2003 but didn’t run in 2007 when Laura Ross of the Sask. Party won.

Regina Rochdale 2024

Prince Albert Northcote

Candidates: SP: Alana Ross, NDP: Nicole Rancourt, Green Party: Jarren Jones, SUP: Terri Davis

Incumbent: SP Alana Ross

2020 Margin: 195 votes

Background:

The seat is a rematch between the Sask. Party and NDP candidates and is one of the closest races in the past two provincial elections.

SP Candidate Alana Ross will try to hang onto her seat she won in 2020 by a margin of only 195 votes. Ross serves as the Legislative Secretary for the Forestry Sector, Deputy Government Whip for House Leadership and a plethora of other roles on the treasury board, economy commit and others.

Born and raised in Prince Albert, Ross went on to raise her family and work full-time while attending the University of Alberta for a bachelor’s of science in nursing. She worked for 30 years a frontline nurse with a combined 15 years as part of a management team. She also served as unit union rep and post-secondary instructor. She has three grown children and a grandson.

NDP Candidate Nicole Rancourt won the riding in 2016 by 261 votes and lost to Ross in 2020 by a similar margin. From Saint Louis, Sask. Rancourt studied business administration and social work at the U of S. She later worked clinical social worker at Correctional Service of Canada in Prince Albert. She’s actively involved with numerous volunteer organizations and was inducted into the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame.

Voting History:

Jerry Hammersmith held the seat for the NDP in 1978 and 1982 when it was part of a much larger Prince Albert-Duck Lake constituency. The 1982 vote was plagued by irregularities and a by-election was held in 1983, where it was won by PC Syd Dutchak. He lost to Eldon Lautermilch of the NDP in 1986. Latermilch held the riding in 1991 when it became Prince Albert Northcote and continued to serve as its MLA until retirement in 2007. Dary Fuber held the seat for the party but lost to Victoria Jurgens of the Sask. Party in 2011. Rancourt won the seat for the NDP in 2016 before being defeated by Ross in 2020.

Prince Albert Northcote 2024

Saskatoon Southeast

Candidates: SP: John Owojori, NDP: Brittney Senger, Green: Mohammed Abushar, SUP: Greg Brkich

Incumbent: None (Held by Don Morgan)

2024 Margin with redistribution: 1,364 votes

Background:

Considered a Sask. Party stronghold where the party made its first inroads back in 2003, the riding has been substantially changed this election. Broken up into Saskatoon Southeast and Saskatoon Eastview, with about half of the voters in the western third of the former remaining in the riding. Two polls from the old Saskatoon Willowgrove have been moved to the new Saskatoon Southeast.

Its previous holder, Don Morgan, had seven terms as a Sask Party MLA, including time as deputy premier. In August of 2023, Morgan announced he would not be seeking re-election, saying it was time to travel and spend time with his wife, Sandy.

SP Candidate John Owojori is a researcher at the Department of Soil Science, University of Saskatchewan and has multiple businesses in Saskatoon. He is a partner at Noblelink Consulting, a chief executive at Distinct Driving School and a principal consultant at Distinct Immigration Services. Owojori obtained a PhD at Stellenbosch University in South Africa and acquired two postdoctoral fellowships in Canada and Germany. He taught at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria before relocating to Canada. He moved to Saskatoon in 2009.

NDP Candidate Brittney Senger is non-profit organizer and was born and raised in Saskatoon. She obtained a degree in political studies from the U of S and has worked with the Broadbent Institute and Equal Voice. She’s an active volunteer with various local and national non-profits including Amnesty International, Women in the Legislature and the U of S Ukrainian Students Association. She holds a board position with the Douglas Coldwell Layton Foundation.

Voting History:

The riding grew out of Greystone and Sutherland and has a mixed political history. As population grew, territory from Rosthern was added and it became a counterpart to Saskatoon Northwest. First called Saskatoon Wildwood in 1991, it was won by Pat Lorje of the NDP. The riding was held by Lajore (winning in 1999 by a mere 38 votes) until retirement in 2003. John Conway of the NDP was beaten by Don Morgan, who was re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2020.

Saskatoon Southeast 2024

Saskatoon Chief Mistawasisis

Candidates: SP: Paraminder Singh, NDP: Don McBean, Green Party: Shane Caellaigh

Incumbent: None (Held by Gordan Wyant)

2024 Margin with redistribution: 1,839 votes

Background:

A new riding mostly created from the defunct Saskatoon Northwest. The riding trades several hundred votes with the redefined Saskatoon Meewasin. The new riding also expands on the old Saskatoon Northwest boundaries with voters from Saskatoon Willowgrove.

SP MLA Gordan Wyant, who most recently served as Minister of Advanced Education, was acclaimed to get the nomination of the new riding before surprisingly not seeking re-election. Wyant had held the seat since 2010.

SP Candidate Paraminder Singh is a branch manager at Curo Canada. He also serves as treasurer of the Sikh Temple (West) Saskatoon and as member-at-large for the Sask. Party Martensville-Blairmore constituency. Originally from India, Singh has a MBA in finance and marketing and furthered his studies in Kitchner, Ont. He moved to Saskatoon in 2011 with his wife and two children.

NDP Candidate Don McBean is a retired teacher and public-school administrator, with teaching experience all across Canada.

Voting History:

Created as Saskatoon Northwest in 1995 as a mixed urban-rural riding. It was won by Grant Whitmore of the NDP. In 1999, the riding was seized by the Liberal’s Jim Melenchuck, who held it for one term for the party and as an Independent from 2001 to 2003. The Sask. Party’s Ted Merriman won the seat in 2003 and Serge LeClerc held it in 2007. However, LeClerc quit the party caucus in 2010 amid scandal. Gordon Wyant won the riding in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis 2024

Saskatoon Stonebridge

Candidates: SP: Bronwyn Eyre, NDP: Darcy Warrington, Green Party: Cheryl Mazil, Progress Party: Jahangir J Valiani.

Incumbent: SP Bronwyn Eyre

2020 Margin: 4,501 votes

2024 Margin with Redistribution: 1,301 votes

Background:

Saskatoon Stonebridge holds about 40 per cent of its voters from the former Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota. Its former rural regions have been redistributed to rural ridings (Batoche, Dakota-Arm River and Humboldt-Watrous) but also picks up urban voters in Saskatoon Eastview and Saskatoon Nutana.

Saskatoon Stonebridge is the southern most constituency in the city. Before redistribution the constituency was known as Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota.

SP incumbent Bronwyn Eyre was the minister of justice and attorney general prior to dissolution. She also served as the minister of advanced education and minister of education, minister of energy and resources and minister responsible for the status of women, as well as the minister responsible for SaskEnergy and SaskWater. Prior to politics, Eyre worked as a radio broadcaster, columnist, university lecturer and Saskatoon Public School Board trustee.

NDP Candidate Darcy Warrington has worked in the Saskatoon Public School Division for the past 14 years. He’s a secretary for the Stonebridge Community Association and has served on the Adelaide Park Churchill Community Association since 2020. He also previously ran for councillor of Ward 7 in Saskatoon but lost out. He lives in Stonebridge with his wife and their son.

Voting History:

Created as Saskatoon Southeast in 1995, the riding was held by the NDP’s Pat Lorje, who won again in 1999. In 2003, Don Morgan and the Sask Party took the seat. He would go on to win again in 2007 and 2011. In 2016, Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota was created out of Saskatoon Southeast and won by Bronwyn Eyre, who successfully defended the seat in 2020.

(Elections Saskatchewan)

Saskatchewan Rivers

Candidates: SP: Eric Schmalz, NDP: Doug Racine, Green Party: Alesha Bruce, SUP: Nadine Wilson, Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan: Bernard Lalonde.

Incumbent: Nadine Wilson (was independent at the dissolution of legislature)

2020 Margin: 2,562 votes

Background:

Saskatchewan Rivers is relatively unchanged with redistribution, barring less than 300 voters at the riding’s eastern end. The Saskatchewan Rivers constituency is also located where the North Saskatchewan River and South Saskatchewan River merge.

SUP Candidate Nadine Wilson was a member of the Sask. Party until 2021 when she left the party and became the leader of the Saskatchewan United Party, a position she held until passing the torch to Jon Hromek in the spring of 2024. While a member of the Sask Party, Wilson served as Provincial Secretary and Legislative Secretary to the Premier for both Brad Wall and Scott Moe.

SP Candidate Eric Schmalz served for 13 years as a member of the RCMP before joining his family’s business and obtaining training as an auctioneer. In 2019, he was elected Reeve for the RM of Prince Albert in a by-election and was re-elected in 2020.

NDP Candidate Doug Racine is a military veteran and a lawyer of 25 years. He’s practiced criminal, civil and administrative law and has represented organizations at the Nuclear Safety Commission and National Energy Board.

Saskatchewan Rivers 2024

Voting History:

The NDP’s Jack Langford came over from Shellbrook-Torch River to win the seat in 1995. In 1999, Langford lost to Daryl Wiberg of the Sask Party. Wiberg lost to Lon Borgerson of the NDP in 2003. However, Borgerson to Nadine Wilson in 2007. Wilson was re-elected in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

In 2020, Wilson received 62.22 per cent of the vote to secure the constituency for the Sask. Party. The NDP’s Lyle Whitefish was a distant second with 26 per cent of the vote. No other candidate received more than six per cent of the total vote.

Lumsden-Morse

Candidates: SP: Blaine McLeod, NDP: Chauntel Baudu, SUP: Jon Hromek (Leader), Green: Isaiah Hunter, PC: Megan Torrie.

Incumbent: SP: Blaine McLeod.

2020 Margin: 4,714 votes

2024 Margin with redistribution: 4,696 votes

Background:

The constituency has been a Saskatchewan Party stronghold since it was first created.

Before incumbent Blaine McLeod won a by-election in 2023 the constituency belonged to the late Lyle Stewart, who died in the summer of 2024. Stewart, who had been an MLA for 23 years, announced in March of 2023 he was stepping away due to health reasons.

Lumsden-Morse was first created in 2013 from mostly Thunder Creek and six other constituencies. It was first contested in the 2016 provincial election.

SP Candidate Blaine McLeod has operated a multi-generational family farm, Caroncrest Dairy Farms, with his wife Marlie and their two sons for over 40 years. McLeod has served on the board of SaskMilk and the Saskatchewan director of Dairy Farmers of Canada. He’s also active on local school and church boards.

NDP Candidate Chauntel Baudu is a principal in the Prairie Valley School Division and sessional instructor at the U of R. She’s worked in education for over two decades. She grew up on a grain and cattle farm north of Wawota and holds a bachelor’s and master of education from the U of R. She lives in Lumsden with her husband and their daughter.

SUP Candidate Jon Hromek is seeking a rematch after coming in second in Lumsden-Morse in the 2023 Regina area by-elections. Hromek has a background in the oil and gas sector and is a newcomer to politics.

Voting History:

Blaine McLeod won the 2023 by-election with 53.7 per cent of the vote (2,648) ballots.

Jon Hromek, the leader of the Saskatchewan United Party was a distant second with 1,121 ballots (22.7 per cent of the vote).

The NDP candidate at the time was a close third behind Hromek with 21.99 per cent of the vote.

Lumsden-Morse 2024