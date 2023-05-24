Here are the rules e-scooter users in Sask. will need to follow on highways
Those who want to operate an e-scooter on Saskatchewan highways this summer will have to follow several updated regulations or risk a fine.
Adjustments pertaining to the use of e-scooters was recently added to The Limited Speed Motor Vehicle Regulations of The Traffic Safety Act, outlining numerous ways a person could be slapped with a fine.
A $125 fine will be handed to those using an e-scooter on a highway:
- Abreast of another vehicle
- Without at least one hand on the steering handlebar
- Without sounding the attached bell or horn when necessary
- In a position other than standing on the platform
- While transporting another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- While towing another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- Contrary to any bylaws enacted by a park or municipality
- Leaving it unattended in a location intended for the movement of traffic
- Allowing it to be towed by another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- Other than one mentioned in subsection 6(2) in the Traffic Safety Act
- Under 16-years-old
- Failing to wear and secure a helmet
The regulations came into effect on May 18, 2023.
Regina city council approved the use of e-scooters within city limits on April 26, 2023.
To operate an e-scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16-years old, wear a helmet, not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/hr on roadways and 15 km/hr on pathways.
More information can be found on the city’s website or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially entered his bid to become U.S. president. But in his column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham says DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by 36 points among Republican primary voters, and he faces an uphill battle to become the Republican nominee.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella contamination.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
American soda pop a big draw for Sask. store
There’s an unassuming store in a Saskatchewan town about an hour from Saskatoon where customers from all over the province flock to get their unique products. The owners of Kelvin's Perk in Watrous have stocked the shelves to make every day feel like the fourth of July.
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau to end Winnipeg trip with town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Winnipeg is going to end with a town hall meeting in the city Wednesday evening.
-
Building owner makes statement after Winnipeg apartments go up in flames
The company that owns Quail Ridge Apartment Homes said the building is “no longer inhabitable” after a fire ripped through the apartment complex on Friday.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, Leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
City of Calgary determines cause of Cranston sinkhole
Officials with the City of Calgary believe they've uncovered the cause of a enormous sinkhole that tore through a road in the community of Cranston.
Edmonton
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, Leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
Toronto
-
Mississauga teacher alleges 'uncontrollable' violence, fear inside middle school
A Mississauga teacher who penned a letter, posted anonymously to social media, detailing troubling allegations targeting a middle school is speaking out in the hopes of making the school a safe learning environment.
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
-
'It's getting worse': Years of underinvestment paved way for downtown Toronto decline even before pandemic hit, experts say
In Part 1 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto asks: Is the city’s core coming apart at the seams, and how did it get to this point?
Ottawa
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Busted beaver dam causes flash flood, property damage near Calabogie, Ont.
A Greater Madawaska, Ont, resident has upwards of $100,000 in damage after a flash flood ruined his basement.
-
OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs
OC Transpo is embarking on a hiring blitz this week in an effort to fill a wide range of jobs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. pub, restaurant chain files for creditor protection
Vancouver-based restaurant and pub chain the Donnelly Group has filed for creditor protection, with court documents showing the company owes a combined total of roughly $20 million to the bank, landlords, suppliers and government.
-
Researchers say southern B.C. can expect more sweltering days in the years ahead
Heat waves in southern British Columbia have become more common in recent years, and researchers warn the annual number of dangerously hot days will quadruple in the next three decades.
-
UBC's 'slowest' graduate earns history degree 54 years after enrolling
Arthur Ross first enrolled at UBC in 1969. He'll receive his bachelor's degree on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Mother dies, baby survives in crash with heavy truck
A head-on collision between a car and a heavy truck took a mother's life Wednesday in Sainte-Perpetue, in Central Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
Giant dinosaur animatronics on Vancouver Island up for sale
More than a dozen animatronic dinosaurs on Vancouver Island are going up for auction.
-
West Shore RCMP seek teen after assault on bus driver in Langford
Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month.
-
2 taken to hospital after cyclist struck in Victoria
Victoria police have closed a section of Bay Street in the city's North Park neighbourhood after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy Masters' title.
-
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby resignation formalized
The resignation of a local Catholic school board trustee has been formally accepted.