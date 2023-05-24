Here are the rules e-scooter users in Sask. will need to follow on highways

Those who want to operate an e-scooter on Saskatchewan highways this summer will have to follow several updated regulations or risk a fine.

Adjustments pertaining to the use of e-scooters was recently added to The Limited Speed Motor Vehicle Regulations of The Traffic Safety Act, outlining numerous ways a person could be slapped with a fine.

A $125 fine will be handed to those using an e-scooter on a highway:

Abreast of another vehicle

Without at least one hand on the steering handlebar

Without sounding the attached bell or horn when necessary

In a position other than standing on the platform

While transporting another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

While towing another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

Contrary to any bylaws enacted by a park or municipality

Leaving it unattended in a location intended for the movement of traffic

Allowing it to be towed by another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device

Other than one mentioned in subsection 6(2) in the Traffic Safety Act

Under 16-years-old

Failing to wear and secure a helmet

The regulations came into effect on May 18, 2023.

Regina city council approved the use of e-scooters within city limits on April 26, 2023.

To operate an e-scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16-years old, wear a helmet, not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/hr on roadways and 15 km/hr on pathways.

More information can be found on the city’s website or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.